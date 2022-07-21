WWE invests in the Premier Lacrosse League

According to a news report by Bloomberg, WWE has invested in the Premier Lacrosse League along with NBA star Kevin Durant.

Bloomberg says that WWE now joins a roster of well-known names across sports, entertainment and media that have backed the lacrosse circuit since its inception in 2018. It was not listed how much money WWE invested although a future filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission will probably reveal the figure.

Founded by American professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil and his brother Mike Rabil, the league started operating in 2019 and has eight teams from the United States and Canada. Games air on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, and ESPN+.

Investors in the Premier Lacrosse League include The Chernin Group, The Raine Group and Joe Tsai.