Windham Rotunda notes

Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) has the rumor mill buzzing today after making a cryptic tweet and quoting WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Rotunda recently edited his Twitter bio to include a quote from his former boss.

The quote says, “Begin again kid, it’s what you do.”

Rotunda also tweeted scripture today, from Isaiah 22:22.

The scripture reads, “I will place on his shoulder the key to the house of David; what he opens no one can shut, and what he shuts no one can open.”

The Bible verse tweet includes a photo of a painting done by Gustave Dore, an 1800s French Romantic painter, sculptor, illustrator and printmaker. The title of the piece is “The Inferno, Canto 28, Lines 116-119.”

Text that accompanies the original painting, but was not included in Rotunda’s tweet, reads, “By the hair It bore the sever’d member, lantern-wise Pendent in hand, which look’d at us and said, ‘Woe’s me!'”

There’s some speculation that this tweet may be somewhat related to The Fiend as the one figure is shown holding a head like The Fiend carried his lantern.

In a shock to the pro wrestling world, Rotunda was released from his WWE contract on July 31, 2021, reportedly due to budget cuts, and has been a free agent since his 90-day non-compete clause expired on Friday, October 29. He has been away from wrestling for the most part since then, but made his first signing appearance at WrestleCon in April. Rotunda has done some Hollywood work since leaving WWE, but no films have been released or officially announced as of this writing. At one point last fall, Rotunda was rumored to be in talks with AEW and Impact Wrestling, but nothing ever came of those talks.

