Main event for NWA 74 changed

Billy Corgin just stripped Nick Aldis of the #1 contendership live on Busted Open Radio saying he was sick and tired of his BS politicking. He’s given the opportunity to Tyrus instead.

🤯🤯 JUST ANNOUNCED: @Billy has STRIPPED @RealNickAldis as #1 Contender for the Worlds Heavyweight Championship and is replacing him in the main event w/ the undefeated @PlanetTyrus!

Tyrus will battle @TheRealTMurdoch on NIGHT 2 of #NWA74!!!

🎟️https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N

📺 @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/1VPJef25oO

— NWA (@nwa) July 21, 2022