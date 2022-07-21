Main event for NWA 74 changed

Jul 21, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Billy Corgin just stripped Nick Aldis of the #1 contendership live on Busted Open Radio saying he was sick and tired of his BS politicking. He’s given the opportunity to Tyrus instead.

