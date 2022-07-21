Four-way added to Jim Crockett Promotions event for “Ric Flair’s Last Match”

A new Fatal 4 Way has been announced for the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend.

As seen below in the new JCP Control Center video, David Crockett has announced what is being billed as a Four Corners Independent Wrestling Dream Match. The bout will feature ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Alan Angels vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Wayne.

Gresham’s ROH title will not be on the line. It’s possible that Gresham will go into the JCP event without the strap as he is scheduled to defend against Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Death Before Dishonor this coming Saturday.

It’s interesting that this match is being billed as an indie dream match as Gresham is signed to ROH/AEW, Takeshita is currently working as a full-time AEW regular, Angels was recently signed to AEW but is now working a per-night deal with the company, and Wayne signed with AEW earlier this year at the age of 16, to a contract that will see him start with the company when he turns 18.

On a related note, it was previously announced that the Bunkhouse Battle Royal will be returning for the JCP event. In an update, Conrad Thompson has confirmed that the winner will receive a bronze cowboy boot and belt buckle, a tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, who came up with the match. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is the only name announced for the Battle Royal as of this writing, but more will be confirmed soon.

The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place on Sunday, July 31 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, during Starrcast V weekend. The three-hour event will air live on FITE TV and various bundles are offered for the events of the weekend. Below is the updated card:

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (with Karen Jarrett)

Impact World Title Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Wrestling Match

The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)

MLW Match

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

AAA Fatal 4 Way

Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix

NJPW Match

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match

The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs

Legacy Match

Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton, representing The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express) vs. Brian Pillman, Jr. and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson, representing The Four Horsemen)

Four Corners Independent Wrestling Dream Match

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Alan “5” Angels vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Wayne

Bunkhouse Battle Royal

Bully Ray, other participants TBA

Winner receives bronze boot and belt buckle.

