Former WWE superstar writes book, Athena talks about Jade Cargill

– Former WWE superstar Sarah Logan announced…

I WROTE A BOOK!! I’m so excited and honored to be shining light on the regenerative farming world to the minds of all the little future farmers out there! https://t.co/jnIGtPL3fW — Sarah Rowe (@SarahRowe) July 21, 2022

– Athena talks about Jade Cargill….

“Jade Cargill is a megastar. You just look at this woman and you see her on the TV and you’re like, hold on, let me flip back a couple more channels. What was this Amazon woman I just saw right here? And she looks great doing it. And she owns that persona, which is even more fantastic. She has a character, right? A lot of women they’re like, oh I’m the good girl. I’m the bad girl. Right? I’m all attitude. I don’t know if I’m supposed to be a good guy 90% of the time. I just gotta say what I say and do what I do. And some kind of way people like me, it’s weird. But when you look at someone like Jade Cargill, it’s just like, oh that’s a challenge. That’s something I need in my life.”

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)