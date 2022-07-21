Fanatics take over WWE Shop

Fanatics have taken over the WWE Shop e-commerce website over four months after initially announcing a long-term partnership.

As part of the agreement, Fanatics will be in charge of running the WWE Shop website giving fans around the world access to a leading assortment of WWE merchandise across all categories, including apparel, hard goods, such as title belts, headwear, accessories and more. Fanatics will work closely and collaboratively with the talented teams at WWE who have significantly grown this business in-house for decades, and the company will also add rights to design, manufacture and distribute real-time, on-demand merchandise collections to celebrate unpredictable WWE moments and new and emerging Superstars.

The new WWEShop.com was launched yesterday and now features the FanCash option where fans earn cash back on every purchase from the store.

Unfortunately, with the move, the sale section has been removed and many items which were marked down, including replica titles, are now back to their full regular price.