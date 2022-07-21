Cody Rhodes win an ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment of the Year

Cody Rhodes won an ESPY Award last night for his return at WrestleMania which was voted for by the fans as the Best WWE Moment of the Year.

“It is official, I have to thank WWE, ESPN, wrestling fans and the WWE universe who voted on this in our world of smoke in mirrors…perception can be reality, but reality, these days can be reality as well,” Cody said in a video shot backstage at the awards ceremony.

He reflected on coming back to WWE and wondered if he made the proper decision but he said walking out at WrestleMania he was sure he did.

“Not too long ago I was waking up the Executive Vice President of another promotion, a partner/creator in it,” Cody said. “The moment that wasn’t the case anymore and started negotiations on returning, everyone kept saying the same thing. Home. Are you coming back home?”

Cody thanked the fans for opening their arms and welcoming him back in WWE.

“When I do come back, hopefully, ahead of schedule, I’m looking for something else, and it might bring me the 2023 Best Moment of the Year,” he added.

Cody dedicated to win to the important women in his life: his mother, his sister, his wife, and his daughter.