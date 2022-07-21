Artemis: “I’ve never earned as little money as I did in WWE”

NXT UK referee Artemis left the company in April 2022….

“I’m going to be very blunt and very honest. The pay, the pay is a big issue. I’ve never earned as little money as I did in WWE, which I never thought I would say that. I thought it was going to be my full time job and that was going to be it and be great. I took a massive pay cut from being a teacher to being a referee, which is weird considering you’re on TV every week in several countries. During my two years under contract, almost a year without a contract and two years contracted, I offered to do other jobs to help and also to increase the pay, but I got told there was nothing.”

🤘🏻 Art is back 🤘🏻

Available worldwide, no restrictions, where do you want to see me referee? 👇🏻

De nouveau disponible, sans restrictions, où voulez-vous me voir arbitrer? 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/wVwZOxVE13 — Art is back 🤘🏻 (@Artemis_Referee) April 9, 2022

source: Fightful