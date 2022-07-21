Artemis: “I’ve never earned as little money as I did in WWE”

Jul 21, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

NXT UK referee Artemis left the company in April 2022….

“I’m going to be very blunt and very honest. The pay, the pay is a big issue. I’ve never earned as little money as I did in WWE, which I never thought I would say that. I thought it was going to be my full time job and that was going to be it and be great. I took a massive pay cut from being a teacher to being a referee, which is weird considering you’re on TV every week in several countries. During my two years under contract, almost a year without a contract and two years contracted, I offered to do other jobs to help and also to increase the pay, but I got told there was nothing.”

source: Fightful

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Amber Rodriguez

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal