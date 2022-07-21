Anna Jay turns heel on AEW Dynamite

Jul 21, 2022 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: AEW

Anna Jay broke bad on this week’s AEW Dynamite as she re-allied with Tay Conti. Last night’s episode saw Jay come out to confront Conti after the latter brawled with Ruby Soho, who in charge of the shark cage during the Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston match. Jay then turned and nailed Soho with a shot and hugged Conti before they worked together to bring down the shark cage:

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Amber Rodriguez

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal