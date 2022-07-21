AEW Rampage and Dark: Elevation spoilers from 7/21

— The July 25 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped earlier tonight from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA, before the Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* The announcers were Caprice Coleman, Mark Henry and Excalibur

* Private Party and Angelico defeated AR Fox, Adrian Alanis and Leon Gray. Angelico made Fox submit for the win

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Angelica Risk and Shalonce Royale

* Toni Storm defeated Emi Sakura

* Kris Statlander defeated Brittany

* Hikaru Shida defeated Robyn Renegade. Charlette Renagade tried to interfere but had no luck

* Evil Uno and 10 of The Dark Order defeated Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo. QT Marshall tried to interfere at one point but he was ejected by the referee

* Baron Black defeated Brandon Cutler. This match started when Cutler came out and spoke about how he asked his friends The Young Bucks to book him in a match against the biggest loser in AEW, which he said is Black. Cutler mocked Black for being a hometown hero. Cutler almost won the match at one point but Black finished him off. The idea was this was a big moment for Black

* Konosuke Takaeshita defeated JD Drake

— The July 22 Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Rampage was also taped on Wednesday, after the Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers:

* John Silver and “Hangman” Adam Page defeated The Butcher and The Blade

* Claudio Castagnoli came to the ring for a promo, thanking everyone for making him feel at home since he joined AEW. He hyped his ROH Death Before Dishonor match against ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, and said the world title is the one thing still eluding him in his career. He said he didn’t need a title to believe he was the best, he knew it because of fan support and fans believing in him. He understands why Gresham thinks he’s the best but Gresham has never stepped in the ring with him. Claudio continued talking about winning the title while Gresham, Tully Blanchard and Tully Blanchard Enterprises are shown watching the promo from somewhere in the arena

* Lee Moriarty defeated Dante Martin. Stokely Hathaway was watching the match from the stage. Moriarty used the ropes for leverage when pinning Martin, which didn’t sit well with Matt Sydal, who blew Moriarty off after the match

* Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter defeated Skye Blue and Ashley D’Amboise. Baker made D’Amboise submit for the win

* Rapper Lil’ Scrappy judged the Rampage Rap Battle between Max Caster and Austin Gunn. Each rapper had their partner standing behind them in the ring, like the old MTV battle rap show were set up. The Acclaimed won but The Gunn Club attacked them after and laid them out

* Jay Lethal defeated Christopher Daniels. After the match, Satnam Singh attacked Daniels and slammed him off the apron to the floor. Lethal, Singh and Sonjay Dutt triple teamed Daniels at ringside. The segment ended with Lethal using the Coquina Clutch on Daniels to send a message to ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe