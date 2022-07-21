AEW Dynamite viewership/rating for this week

Wednesday’s live Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Dynamite drew 910,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 3.39% from last week’s episode, which drew 942,000 viewers for the Fyter Fest Night 1 show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.32 rating.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.32 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 ranking, and the two weeks before that.

Dynamite ranked #62 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #36 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the sixth-lowest total audience of the year so far. The episode was also tied with multiple others for the third-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. There was no sports competition last night as it was a fairly normal night on TV. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 3.39% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating even with last week.

While Dynamite topped the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.32 key demo rating, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.618 million viewers, also drawing a 0.29 key demo rating for the #2 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Big Brother on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.535 million viewers. Big Brother also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.70 rating.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 20.73% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 27.27% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was also Night 2 of Fyter Fest.

Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Cole Karter answering an Open Challenge issued by FTW Champion Ricky Starks, a Championship Celebration for new AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey vs. Athena, Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander, Brody King vs. Darby Allin, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blonds, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta, a promo from IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, plus the Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match main event between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston with The Jericho Appreciation Society hanging above the ring in a shark cage.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

June 22 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 1.023 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts, post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 6 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 942,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 20 Episode: 910,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 27 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode