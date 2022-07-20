WWE to celebrate #MonthOfMysterio

WWE announced the following today-

Celebrate Rey Mysterio’s 20-year WWE anniversary during #MonthOfMysterio

Get ready to pay tribute to one of WWE’s most beloved Superstars of all time.

This Monday marks 20 years since Rey Mysterio first made his WWE debut on SmackDown. Since that night, The Ultimate Underdog has accomplished it all, from waging in-ring classics and elevating the craft of sports-entertainment, to winning the top prize in the land, the WWE Championship.

In addition to celebrating Mysterio’s 20-year milestone this Monday on Raw, WWE will recognize the legendary luchador throughout the #MonthOfMysterio on social media. Be on the lookout for original video features, including a career retrospective edition of WWE Playback, a look at Mysterio’s incredible influence as told by his peers, and an in-depth exploration of some of Mysterio’s most iconic masks.

Plus, stay tuned to WWE social channels for a full slate of classic videos, rare photos and much more. Join the celebration by sharing your favorite Mysterio memories starting today, using the hashtag #MonthOfMysterio!