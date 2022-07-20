WWE SummerSlam listed with TV-14 rating on Peacock

As of now, next Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam is listed with a TV-14 rating on Peacock.

The 2018 SummerSlam also carries the TV-14 rating — the first such since the 2014 edition. The ratings for previous editions have floated between TV-PG, TV-14 and even TV-MA.

It’s unclear why specific shows carry the rating while others don’t as all Extreme Rules and Hell In A Cell events are TV-PG.

This news comes as a return to TV-14 has become a revived discussion point over the last week.