WWE SummerSlam listed with TV-14 rating on Peacock
As of now, next Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam is listed with a TV-14 rating on Peacock.
The 2018 SummerSlam also carries the TV-14 rating — the first such since the 2014 edition. The ratings for previous editions have floated between TV-PG, TV-14 and even TV-MA.
It’s unclear why specific shows carry the rating while others don’t as all Extreme Rules and Hell In A Cell events are TV-PG.
This news comes as a return to TV-14 has become a revived discussion point over the last week.
SummerSlam is currently listed as TV-14 on @peacockTV #WWE #summerslam #TV14 pic.twitter.com/w0nDksZAsb
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 20, 2022