The former Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan announced for AEW Dynamite

Former WWE NXT Superstar Cole Karter (fka Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan) is set to return to AEW action on tonight’s Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of Dynamite on TBS.

AEW has just announced that Karter answered an Open Challenge issued by FTW Champion Ricky Starks. The title will be on the line.

Karter, who is in a relationship with NXT 2.0 Superstar Thea Hail, was signed by WWE as part of the mid-March WWE Performance Center Class that featured names like Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez, Sloane Jacobs, and Arianna Grace, among others. He and Stacks eventually were put together as a tag team, and soon after they were aligned with Tony D’Angelo as The Family.

Karter was released from his WWE contract on June 11 after reportedly failing a drug test, but the substance he tested positive for was never revealed. It was noted then that officials told Karter how they might bring him back to the company in a year or so. Karter issued a statement on June 13 to confirm the departure, and said he will be back from this “bump in the road,” and that “mistakes happen and lessons are learned.” You can click here for his full statement. Karter was recently written out of the company as Tony D sent him to “sleep with the fishes” for trying to make a play for his spot at the top of The Family.

This will not be Karter’s debut for the company. Before signing with WWE, he made his AEW debut at the April 7, 2021 Elevation tapings, teaming with Andrew Palace for a loss to QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto. He then took a loss to Lance Archer at the Dark tapings that same night, and made his Dynamite debut with a loss to Anthony Ogogo on the April 14, 2021 episode. He then worked the following matches for AEW: teamed with Brick Aldridge for a loss to The Butcher and The Blade at the April 14, 2021 Dark tapings; came up short against Colt Cabana at the April 21, 2021 Dark tapings; teamed with Palace and Spencer Slade for a loss to Cabana, Evil Uno and Alan “5” Angels at the May 5, 2021 Dark tapings; teamed with Luther and Serpentico for a loss to Death Triangle at the August 13, 2021 Dark tapings; teamed with Sean Maluta and Darian Bengston for a loss to Marshall, Comoroto and Aaron Solo at the September 11, 2021 Dark tapings; and teamed with Arjun Singh and Carlie Bravo for a Handicap Match loss to Paul Wight at the October 23, 2021 Elevation tapings.

Karter made his AEW return at last Saturday’s Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. He faced enhancement talent Mike Orlando. Tonight’s match with Starks could be a sign that AEW has signed Karter to a contract, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s Dynamite from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA:

* Cole Karter (fka WWE NXT’s Troy Donovan) answers Open Challenge issued by FTW Champion Ricky Starks

* Championship Celebration for new AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey vs. Athena, Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander

* Brody King vs. Darby Allin

* Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blonds

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta

* Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match: Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston. The Jericho Appreciation Society will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage