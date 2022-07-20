Seth Rollins describes watching Cody’s torn pec injury for the first time

In an interview with Stephanie Chase of UK-based Digital Spy, Seth Rollins revealed his reaction when he saw Cody Rhodes’ nasty torn pec injury the first time.

“It was pretty gnarly. I don’t think I expected it to look like that,” Rollins said. “I’ve had some torn muscles in my day and I know that the blood seeps down, gravity just takes over but I had never seen anything like that.”

Rollins mentioned that it was “definitely shocking” and he felt the same way the audience in Chicago felt.

“They were just very uncomfortable for the first little bit. I think people were even wary just to cheer for him because it was so wild.”

The former WWE champion had to work with Cody for 25 minutes inside Hell In A Cell and admitted that it was something he never encountered before and the preparation was different.

“It was a full hurdle thrown my way that I’d never seen before and so trying to wrap ourselves around it was an interesting process. I think what we got out of it was magic, how we got there wasn’t ideal but that’s life, you gotta roll with the punches sometimes,” Seth said.