Seth Rollins apologizes for response to fans who visited his wrestling school

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has issued an apology to some fans who visited his Black & Brave Wrestling Academy in Davenport, Iowa.

Rollins took to the official Black & Brave Instagram account this week and recalled how a few young fans visited the school while he was working out with his wife, Becky Lynch. Rollins said he was in the middle of a long workout, so he was “very harsh and abrupt” with his response.

Rollins apologized and invited the fans to come back so that he can apologize in person.

You can read Rollins’ full statement below: