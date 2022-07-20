NXT viewership/rating for this week

This week’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 588,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.03% from last week’s 582,000 viewers for the post-Great American Bash show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 7.14% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. The 0.13 rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.10% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #14 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #21 ranking.

NXT ranked #53 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #55 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT episode drew the tenth-lowest total audience of the year so far for normal USA Network airings. The episode also tied with several others for the fourth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far for USA Network airings. NXT had no real sports competition on cable last night, but the MLB All-Star Game on FOX drew 7.507 million viewers on network TV, while the pre-show drew 2.752 million viewers. This week’s NXT viewership was up 1.03% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 7.14% from last week.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 rating, also drawing 2.858 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.319 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo rating.

The MLB All-Star Game on FOX topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.507 million viewers. The game also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 1.55 rating.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 17.06% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 35% from the show that aired one year ago.

This week’s NXT episode aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and featured the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Cameron Grimes vs. JD McDonagh in the opener, Axiom making his debut, footage of Von Wagner and Solo Sikoa brawling backstage at SmackDown, Roderick Strong vs. Damon Kemp, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defending against Pretty Deadly, Joe Gacy revealing the identities of The Dyad, plus the 20-woman Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, which was the main event, and won by the returning Zoey Stark.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 7 Episode: 657,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-In Your House episode)

June 14 Episode: 612,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 21 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 28 Episode: 570,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 12 Episode: 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 26 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode