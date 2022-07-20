Notes on Jade Cargill, Miz & Mrs. Viewership, Aldis vs. Murdoch, and N-1 Victory lineup announced

Jul 20, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Jade Cargill has gone off Twitter (for now), deactivating her account on Monday. The AEW TBS Champion deactivated her account without comment on Monday.

Cargill previously deactivated her Twitter back in December for a brief period of time, noting on Instagram:

“Goodbye Twitter. I was spending wayyyyyy too much time on social. One of my social apps had to go. I make money on IG. So that was easy. 15 mins turned into 30. Wasn’t getting anything done. Lol deactivating was the best thing.“

The rematch is set Nick Aldis vs Trevor Murdoch for NWA heavyweight championship at NWA 74

Pro Wrestling NOAH has revealed their lineup for the N-1 Victory 2022 tournament:

A Block:

Kenoh
Kazuyuki Fujita
Go Shiozaki
Masato Tanaka
Masaaki Mochizuki
Hideki Suzuki
El Hijo del Dr Wagner Jr
Anthony Greene

B Block:

Masakatsu Funaki
Kaito Kiyomiya
Katsuhiko Nakajima
Takashi Sugiura
Masa Kitamiya
Satoshi Kojima
Timothy Thatcher
Jack Morris

The tournament begins on August 11th.

