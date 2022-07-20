Notes on Jade Cargill, Miz & Mrs. Viewership, Aldis vs. Murdoch, and N-1 Victory lineup announced

– Jade Cargill has gone off Twitter (for now), deactivating her account on Monday. The AEW TBS Champion deactivated her account without comment on Monday.

Cargill previously deactivated her Twitter back in December for a brief period of time, noting on Instagram:

“Goodbye Twitter. I was spending wayyyyyy too much time on social. One of my social apps had to go. I make money on IG. So that was easy. 15 mins turned into 30. Wasn’t getting anything done. Lol deactivating was the best thing.“

Miz & Mrs. last night on USA Network (11-11:31pm):

571,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.18 WWE Raw on USA Network (8-11pm):

1,765,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.46

The rematch is set Nick Aldis vs Trevor Murdoch for NWA heavyweight championship at NWA 74

With a victory on tonight's #NWAPowerrr, the rematch is set. @RealNickAldis once again challenges @TheRealTMurdoch for the Worlds Heavyweight Championship in St. Louis at The Chase! 🎟️https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N

📺 @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/ebSTXEHeht — NWA (@nwa) July 20, 2022

Pro Wrestling NOAH has revealed their lineup for the N-1 Victory 2022 tournament:

A Block:

Kenoh

Kazuyuki Fujita

Go Shiozaki

Masato Tanaka

Masaaki Mochizuki

Hideki Suzuki

El Hijo del Dr Wagner Jr

Anthony Greene

B Block:

Masakatsu Funaki

Kaito Kiyomiya

Katsuhiko Nakajima

Takashi Sugiura

Masa Kitamiya

Satoshi Kojima

Timothy Thatcher

Jack Morris

The tournament begins on August 11th.

