Moxley sponsored by Athletic Brewing Company

Jul 20, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Jon Moxley Gets Sponsored By Athletic Brewing Company

They brew a non alcoholic beverage that Moxley has been drinking since getting out of rehab.

speaking of Mox…..

Wrestling Revolver #SundayFunBey w/ Jon Moxley, Chris Bey, Machine Guns, More!

ProWrestlingRevolver.com – The Wrestling Revolver brings “Sunday FunBey” to The Calumet Center, 580 Calumet Lane in Dayton, Ohio on Sunday, August 21 at 5 p.m.

So far announced:
* Rascalz (Zach Wentz, Trey Miguel) vs. Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin)
* Hoss Fight: Joe Doering vs. 1 Called Manders

Also, AEW Interim World champion Jon Moxley, IMPACT Wrestling’s Chris Bey, Revolver World champion JT Dunn, Allie Katch, former IMPACT World and WWE Cruiserweight champion Rich Swann, Alisha Edwards, Ace Austin, Phil Stamper, and MORE!

Get tickets at RevolverTICKETS.com and watch LIVE on FITE.TV!

Follow Revolver online at twitter.com/PWRevolver, facebook.com/PWRevolver, tiktok.com/@PWRevolver, instagram.com/PWRevolver, and youtube.com/c/WrestlingREVOLVER.

