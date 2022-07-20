Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland to celebrate on Dynamite

Jul 20, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

New AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will celebrate their big title win on tonight’s Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter today to announce that a championship celebration will be held for Swerve In Our Glory on tonight’s show.

Khan wrote, “TONIGHT on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS, it will be a historic night on #FyterFest, we’ll celebrate the NEW @AEW World Tag Team Champions @swerveconfident & @RealKeithLee Swerve In Our Glory! Join us *TONIGHT* @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT for a huge #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork!”

Lee and Strickland won the straps on last week’s Fyter Fest Night 1 episode, winning a Triple Threat over Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks, plus the former champions, The Young Bucks.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s Dynamite from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA:

* Championship Celebration for new AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey vs. Athena, Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander

* Brody King vs. Darby Allin

* Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blonds

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta

* Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match: Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston. The Jericho Appreciation Society will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage

