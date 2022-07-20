Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland to celebrate on Dynamite

New AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will celebrate their big title win on tonight’s Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter today to announce that a championship celebration will be held for Swerve In Our Glory on tonight’s show.

Khan wrote, “TONIGHT on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS, it will be a historic night on #FyterFest, we’ll celebrate the NEW @AEW World Tag Team Champions @swerveconfident & @RealKeithLee Swerve In Our Glory! Join us *TONIGHT* @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT for a huge #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork!”

Lee and Strickland won the straps on last week’s Fyter Fest Night 1 episode, winning a Triple Threat over Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks, plus the former champions, The Young Bucks.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s Dynamite from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA:

* Championship Celebration for new AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey vs. Athena, Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander

* Brody King vs. Darby Allin

* Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blonds

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta

* Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match: Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston. The Jericho Appreciation Society will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage