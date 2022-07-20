Cody Rhodes says WWE is working on a documentary about him, wins ESPY

Jul 20, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes says WWE is working on a documentary about him via Busted Open Radio:

“Little spoiler. For the past year – I don’t know if it was a year – but since WrestleMania, WWE has been doing a documentary on me potentially for Peacock. They’ve been filming this documentary, and then my titty explodes and the documentary changed greatly.”

——–

Cody Rhodes’ return at WrestleMania rocked the WWE Universe and is now taking home the ESPY hardware for WWE Moment of the Year. The honor was announced as Rhodes presented the ESPY for Best Comeback Athlete.

One Response

  1. Taxx W Hoodchicken says:
    July 21, 2022 at 9:35 am

    Not a huge Cody fan, but ill willfully admit Imglad he won an Espy. Congratulations Mr Rhodes

