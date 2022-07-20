Cody Rhodes says WWE is working on a documentary about him, wins ESPY

Cody Rhodes says WWE is working on a documentary about him via Busted Open Radio:

“Little spoiler. For the past year – I don’t know if it was a year – but since WrestleMania, WWE has been doing a documentary on me potentially for Peacock. They’ve been filming this documentary, and then my titty explodes and the documentary changed greatly.”

@CodyRhodes stopped by @BustedOpenRadio to wish @davidlagreca1 a happy birthday (sort of) and updated @TheMarkHenry and @thunderrosa22 on his condition.💪👀 Full interview on the Podcast in the link below!https://t.co/EtPpb5tNok pic.twitter.com/JRO2nip7xW — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 15, 2022

——–

Cody Rhodes’ return at WrestleMania rocked the WWE Universe and is now taking home the ESPY hardware for WWE Moment of the Year. The honor was announced as Rhodes presented the ESPY for Best Comeback Athlete.

Scenes from the #ESPYS red carpet 📸: ESPN Images pic.twitter.com/ALgiJG7ThP — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2022