Brie Bella: “We will still pitch stuff for the girls to do”

During a recent interview with Extra TV, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) revealed that they still pitch storylines for the women in WWE. They also discussed their upcoming documentary special on Biography: WWE Legends. Below are some highlights.

Nikki Bella on how the Bella Twins still participate in WWE:

“We’re more on the retired side, but we still live it. We’ll still watch ‘Monday Night Raw’ and I’ll be like, ‘Okay, so, like, Becky Lynch did this, Brie, and I think we should go back and do this at WrestleMania. I do this all the time. It never ends. Like, when you’re in, you’re in —you never leave.”

Brie Bella on how they still pitch stuff for the women’s division:

“We will still pitch stuff for the girls to do… The one thing I will say, I feel so blessed in life being a professional wrestler. It’s literally adult playtime, like, there’s so many times — like, especially live events is when wrestlers have the most fun.”

On their upcoming Biography: WWE Legends special:

“Brie and I have been open books when it comes to our reality shows, our memoir, our podcast that airs every week, so I feel like people are going to be like, ‘Well, what’s left to see? Is it going to be something new in this documentary?’ And the one thing that the world hasn’t seen yet of us is our journey on how we got to the ring, our fight through that journey of the ring, and how we truly became these women at the forefront of a massive evolution for women at WWE. We were at the forefront of fighting for equality.”

The new season of Biography: WWE Legends airs Sundays on A&E.