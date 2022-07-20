7/20/22 AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest – Week 2 Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Duluth, Georgia.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Brody King vs. Darby Allin

Allin sends King to the outside and goes for a dive, but King catches him and throws him into the barricade. King chokes Allin against the ringpost and gets back into the ring. Allin follows, but King drops him with a right hand. King delivers a chop and picks Allin up, but Allin goes behind for a choke. King counters and slams Allin to the mat, and then connects with a running senton. King chops Allin in the corner and puts him up top. Allin kicks him away and comes off the ropes, but King drops him with a shoulder tackle. King delivers a forearm shot and throws Allin across the ring. King throws Allin into the barricade a few times and continues to batter Allin on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, King is still in control. Allin rolls to the floor, and has his belt in his hand. Allin wraps his belt around King’s feet and pulls him to the floor. Allin delivers a few shots and then dives onto King. Allin delivers a knee strike and gets back into the ring. Allin delivers a Coffin Splash in the corner and goes for another, but King catches him in a sleeper hold. King puts Allin up top and slaps him across his back a few times. King hangs Allin in the tree of woe and goes for a cannonball senton, but Allin dodges it. Allin delivers the Code Red and goes for the cover, but King kicks out. Allin applies a double arm submission, but King gets free. Allin applies a rear naked choke, but King cannonballs Allin into the corner. The top turnbuckle gets exposed and Allin slams King’s neck into it. King pulls Allin to the apron and chokes him out, and Allin falls to the floor. Allin gets in the ring at the nine count, but King drops him with the Gonzo Bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Brody King

-After the match, King chokes Allin out again, but Sting comes to the ring. Sting dodges a corner splash and delivers a few kicks. Sting sets up for the Scorpio Death Drop, but the lights go out. They come back on and Sting is face-to-face with Malakai Black. King applies the rear choke to Sting as Black spits the mist in his face. King chokes Sting out and Miro’s music hits. Miro stands on the ramp and stares down Black and King.

—

Schiavone interviews Cole Karter, who will challenge Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship later tonight. Before Karter can talk, Starks interrupts and says the last time we saw Karter, he was sleeping with the fishes, but now he is swimming with the sharks. Karter says he will make Starks’ future like his past when he takes the title from him.

—

Orange Cassidy and William Regal have joined the commentary team for the next match.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta)

Beretta and Moxley start the match, and Moxley takes Beretta down. Moxley applies a front face-lock, but Beretta counters into one of his own. Moxley counters into a wrist-lock, and then turns it into a hammer-lock. Moxley and Beretta exchange chops, and Moxley drops him with a dragon screw. Yuta tags in, as does Taylor. They lock up and Taylor backs Yuta into the corner. They have a clean break and Taylor takes Yuta to the corner again. They break clean again, and then Yuta applies a front face-lock. Yuta backs Taylor into the ropes and Beretta tags in. Beretta takes Yuta down and delivers shots, but Yuta counters with his own. They exchange forearm shots and Yuta delivers a Manhattan Drop. Yuta delivers an enzuigiri, but Beretta comes back with a back drop suplex. Beretta delivers forearm shots against the ropes and Taylor pulls him off. Yuta drops Taylor with an elbow strike, and then Beretta sends Yuta to the outside with a forearm shot. Taylor slams Yuta into the barricade a few times and Moxley goes after him as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Yuta slams Taylor to the mat as Daniel Garcia is shown watching from backstage. Moxley and Beretta tag in and Moxley delivers elbow strikes. Taylor interrupts, but Moxley sends him to the floor. Moxley goes after Taylor and sends him over the timekeeper’s table. Moxley gets back into the ring and catches Beretta in a cutter. Moxley goes for the cover, but Beretta kicks out. Moxley stomps Beretta in the face and tags in Yuta. Taylor comes in and slams Moxley in the corner. Yuta gets dropped with a pair of pile drivers and Beretta goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. Yuta comes back with a German suplex to Beretta, but Beretta drops him with a Crunchy. Beretta goes for the cover, but Moxley breaks it up with a knee strike. Taylor gets into the ring and he and Moxley take each other down. Yuta sends Beretta to the corner with chops and Taylor tags in. Moxley pulls Beretta to the floor and locks in a Figure Four as Yuta has Taylor locks in a front face-lock. Taylor slams Yuta to the mat and goes for the Awful Waffle, but Yuta counters with a seatbelt cover and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Blackpool Combat Club

—

The video package for the feud between Jonathan Gresham and Claudio Castagnoli airs. Gresham will defend the ROH World Championship against Castagnoli this Saturday at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

—

Schiavone is in the ring and introduces the new AEW World Tag Team Champions, Swerve in Our Glory. They talk to rapper Kevin Gates at ringside and Lee says their reign will be limitless. They go to share a toast, but Smart Mark Sterling and Tony Nese interrupt. Sterling says Lee is lucky that Strickland didn’t turn on him, and their petition to remove Strickland from the roster is almost complete. Sterling tries to get Gates to sign the petition, but Gates says no. Sterling says his music sucks and Gates hops the barricade. Sterling says he will sue him if he touches him and Nese gets in his face. Gates drops Nese with a right hand and Strickland slams a cake into Sterling’s face.

—

Schiavone is backstage with Alex Reynolds, John Silver, The Blade, and The Butcher. Reynolds and Silver try to give them shirts that say ‘Butch’ on them, but Butcher and Blade beat them down before Adam Page chases them off with a chair.

—

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison)

Cage and Pillman start the match. Cage immediately tags out and Luchasaurus drops Pillman with a headbutt. Garrison tags in and delivers a few elbow strikes. Pillman tags in and delivers a thrust kick. Luchasaurus comes back and drops The Blonds with a double clothesline. Luchasaurus drops Pillman with a chokeslam and then drops Garrison with a chokeslam onto Pillman. Cage tags in and gets the pin fall on Pillman.

Winners: Christian Cage and Luchasaurus

-After the match, Cage gets on Luchasaurus’ shoulders, mocking Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy’s music hits and he comes to ringside with a chair. He stares down Luchasaurus and lifts the chair, and then Luchasaurus stands aside. Jungle Boy chases after Cage, who runs through the crowd. Luchasaurus backs up the ramp as Jungle Boy continues to chase Cage.

—

Lex Nair is backstage with The Gunn Club. They say they won’t give The Acclaimed a match because they carried them for months, but Austin Gunn challenges Max Caster to a Rap Battle for this Friday on Rampage. Austin says the winner of the Rap Battle can name the time, place, and stipulation for an eventual match.

—

Jim Ross joins the commentary team for the rest of the show.

—

Match #4 – FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks (c) (w/Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. Cole Karter

Starks chops Karter into the corner and follows with a few more shots. Starks drops Karter to the mat, but Karter comes back with right hands of his own. Karter delivers a dropkick and takes Starks down with a cross-body. Karter clotheslines Starks to the apron and knocks him to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Karter drops Starls with a clothesline. Karter kicks Starks in the face and follows with a knee strike. Karter goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. Starks comes back for the Rochambeau, but Karter gets free. Karter dodges a Spear and delivers a cutter. Karter goes up top and goes for a 450 splash, but Starks dodges it and delivers a Spear for the pin fall.

Winner and still FTW Champion: Ricky Starks

-After the match, Starks says he has more in the tank and asks for another challenger. Danhausen’s music hits. He says he heard that Richard has some sort of open challenge, and he wants to answer it right now. Starks says he didn’t mean right now and says he needs time to get his neck right. Starks says Danhausen can have his shot next week.

—

Schiavone is backstage with Athena, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale. They say that since Leila Grey isn’t here, Stokely Hathaway chose Statlander to sit out tonight. Athena says they need to re-evaluate things, and the AEW Women’s title would look great around Statlander’s waist, while the TBS Championship would look great around hers. Nightingale tells Statlander not to worry, because she and Athena are going to beat some Baddies.

—

Schiavone introduces FTR. They will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championship in a Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match against The Briscoes this Saturday at ROH Death Before Dishonor. Cash Wheeler says he will never get used to the type of reaction they just got and thanks the crowd. Wheeler says they went to war with The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor, and now this Saturday will be even bigger. Wheeler says The Briscoes have helped lift tag team wrestling up for twenty years and they respect them, but they are not going to take anything away from FTR. Dax Harwood says his daugher fought her ass off to close a hole in her heart when she was eight years old, and if she can fight that hard, then he can too. Harwood says he will fight to bring home a legacy that she can be proud of. Harwood says he is going to fight like an eight-year-old girl this Saturday, and he is going to beat The Briscoes’ asses.

—

Lexy Nair is backstage with Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. She brings up Christopher Daniels, and Dutt says he doesn’t care about him. Dutt says Lethal will become the new ROH World Television Champion this Saturday, and Lethal says it is a shame he has had to wait this long since Samoa Joe never comes to work. Daniels interrupts and challenges Lethal to a match this Friday on Rampage, and Lethal accepts.

—

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Athena and Willow Nightingale vs. Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan (w/Jermaine Durpi and Stokely Hathaway)

Cargill and Athena start the match, but Cargill immediately tags out. Athena drops Hogan with an arm drag, but Hogan slams her to the mat. Athena comes right back with a shot and tags in Nightingale. Hogan shoves Nightingale down, but Nightingale comes back and dodges a dropkick. Nightingale connects on a low cross-body and goes for the cover, but Hogan kicks out. Nightingale slams Hogan as Athena tags in. Nightingale slams Athena onto Hogan and Athena goes for the cover, but Hogan kicks out. Cargill gets knocks to the floor, and then knocks Hogan to the outside as well. Nightingale takes Cargill and Hogan down with a cannonball senton from the apron, and then Athena dives onto everyone as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Athena slams Hogan to the mat and tags in Nightingale. Nightingale knocks Cargill to the floor and drops Hogan with a few clotheslines. Nightingale drops Hogan with a spine buster and goes for the cover, but Cargill breaks it up. Cargill tosses Nightingale to the floor and Athena gets into the ring. They exchange forearm shots and Cargill connects with a thrust kick. Athena comes back with a kick to the face and comes off the ropes, but Cargill catches her and drops her with a fall-away slam. Athena gets up and drops Cargill with a Meteora. Hogan goes after Athena, but Athena drops her with a power bomb on the apron. Hathaway gets in Athena’s face, but Cargill gets him out of the way and slams Athena into the ring steps. Hogan and Nightingale get back in the ring and Hogan delivers a shot. Cargill tags in and Nightingale gets a two count on a roll-up. Cargill takes Nightingale down and gets a two count, and then delivers Jaded and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan

—

Schiavone is backstage with Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm. He announces that Rosa will defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Miyu Yamashita next week at Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter interrupt, and says take the microphone away from Rosa, and says she and Hayter will be in tag team action this Friday on Rampage.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-Adam Page and John Silver vs. The Butcher and The Blade

-Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter in action

-Christopher Daniels vs. Jay Lethal

-Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty

-Austin Gunn vs. Max Caster in a Rap Battle

Announced for this Saturday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor:

-ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

-ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb

-ROH World Tag Team Championship – Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match: FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes

-ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal

-ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Righteous (c) vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys

-Allysin Kay vs. Willow Nightingale

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite – Fight for the Fallen:

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Miyu Yamashita

-FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Danhausen

—

Match #6 – Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match: Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

–The Jericho Appreciation Society will be suspended in a shark cage

Kingston grabs Justin Roberts’ microphone, which was wrapped in barbed wire, and hits Jericho in the head repeatedly with it. Kingston gouges the barbed wire into Jericho’s head and Jericho is already sliced open. Kingston takes Jericho to the floor and bites the wound on his head. Kingston delivers a right hand and slams him into the timekeeper’s table. Jericho grabs the ring bell, which is also wrapped in barbed wire, and hits Kingston in the face with it. Jericho tries to slam Kingston’s face into a barbed wire table, but Kingston shoves him into the barricade. Kingston gets Jericho backs into the ring and throws him into the barbed wire ropes on one side of the ring. Kingston grinds Jericho’s face into the barbed wire ropes, and then hits him in the back a few times with a barbed wire chair. Kingston delivers right hands and sets up for a power bomb, but Jericho fights him off. Jericho puts Kingston up top and delivers right hands. Jericho sends Kingston into a barbed wire table with a hurricanrana as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jericho and Kingston are exchanging shots. Kingston’s back is cut open, and he slams Jericho into the barbed wire ropes. Kingston crotches Jericho on the barbed wire ropes and moves a barbed wire table on the floor. Kingston delivers shots on the apron and suplexes Jericho through the barbed wire table on the floor. Tay Conti rishes to ringside and attacks Ruby Soho, who had the control for the cage. Anna Jay runs down and pulls Conti off of Soho, and then Jay attacks Soho as well. Jay slams Soho into the ring post and hugs Conti. Jay grabs the control and lowers the cage. Conti grabs the key and unlocks the cage. She can’t get the door unlocked, but the Society climbs through the bars and rush the ring. They attack Kingston, but Ortiz and Claudio Castagnoli run out and brawl with them through the crowd. Kingston delivers shots, but Jericho drops him with a Codebreaker. Jericho goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Jericho hits Kingston with the barbed wire chair and goes for a Lionsault, but Kingston throws the char at Jericho. Kingston hits the spinning back fist and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out.

Kingston grabs razor wire and applies the Stretch Plum with it around Jericho’s neck. Sammy Guevara comes to the ring and delivers a superkick to Kingston. Guevara delivers shots to Kingston and throws him into Jericho. Jericho delivers the Judas Effect with the razor wire and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Chris Jericho

-After the match, Guevara grabs Kingston, but Kingston delivers a low-blow to him. Kingston sends Jericho crashing through a barbed wire board at ringside as the show comes to a close.