Video: Cora Jade tosses her NXT Women’s Tag Team Title into a trash can

From tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0….

Cora Jade says she brought Roxanne Perez into NXT 2.0 and all her fans started paying more attention to Roxanne instead of her

Cora claims Roxanne used her and is selfish so she attacked her in the parking lot, and again last week in her Match against Mandy Rose. Cora tosses her NXT Women’s Tag Team Title into a trash can and says it doesn’t mean anything to her anymore