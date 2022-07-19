WWE NXT Report – 7/19/22

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up with a look back at last week’s show and how NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade turned on her partner, Roxanne Perez, during her match with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Cameron Grimes vs. JD McDonagh

We go right to the ring and out first comes Cameron Grimes for our opener as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. JD McDonagh is out next. The former Jordan Devlin hits the ring and poses on the top turnbuckle to boos and cheers.

The bell rings and they go at it. They have a stalemate and go at it again. Grimes gets the upperhand but JD turns it around. Grimes rocks JD and grabs him but JD nails a forearm. Grimes misses a leap over JD as he puts on the brakes, but Grimes comes right back with a big kick to level JD in the middle of the ring.

Grimes with another big kick in the corner now. Grimes works JD over some more and launches him into the turnbuckles. JD goes down and Grimes covers for 2. Grimes with a big uppercut. JD fights back with kicks of his own. JD catches a kick but Grimes connects with forearms. Grimes with a big back-drop in the middle of the ring to a pop. Grimes keeps control and sends JD to the apron but JD shows off some. Grimes attacks and knocks him to the floor with a big boot to the face.

Grimes follows on the floor and brings JD back to the apron. JD takes Grimes down from the apron, using a scissors to trip him, then launches himself in with a corkscrew senton. JD with a single-leg Crab now as fans try to rally for Grimes. Grimes kicks JD away but JD applies an ankle lock as Grimes goes for the bottom rope. Grimes turns it back around and hits a big crossbody off the top.

We see Joe Gacy watching from the platform above the crowd. Gacy is all smiles as he stares down at the ring. A confused Grimes looks at Gacy as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and JD has dominated. JD has Grimes grounded in the middle of the ring now, and has been focusing on his knee. Grimes fights up and out of a hold. Grimes levels JD with a knee to the gut as Gacy looks on. Grimes keeps control as fans rally for him and chant “to the moon!” now. Grimes tries to suplex JD in from the apron but JD counters and wraps his leg around the ring post. JD comes back in and takes Grimes back down with a chop block.

JD unloads with kicks and elbow drops to the hurt knee of Grimes now. JD with another submission on the leg. Grimes fights out of the corner and mounts offense now. Grimes with a big side-slam for a pop but his knee is bothering him as fans chant “to the moon!” again. More back and forth now. Grimes with an enziguri in the middle of the ring. Grimes unloads with strikes now, then superkicks JD down.

Grimes is fired up now as fans cheer him on. JD grabs the leg and then headbutts Grimes to stun him. JD charges but Grimes catches him with a knee to the jaw as Gacy smiles from the platform above the crowd. JD and Grimes are both down as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Grimes misses a punt kick on the apron as JD moves.

JD rocks Grimes and wraps his leg in the middle rope, twisting it up as Grimes yells out. JD works Grimes over while he’s trapped as the referee warns him. JD brings Grimes back in and pulls him into a big side suplex for the pin to win.

Winner: JD McDonagh

– After the match, JD stands tall and has his arm raised as the music hits. We go to replays. We come back and JD celebrates as Gacy now looks down at Grimes with a disappointed stare.

– The announcers hype tonight’s 20-woman Battle Royal main event. We go to a backstage promo from Nikkita Lyons. She doesn’t care if it’s Wendy Choo, Tiffany Stratton, Elektra Lopez or Lash Legend because everyone else is going over the top rope tonight. Lyons says they can bring the fight but she’s bringing the heat to the Battle Royal. Lyons says she and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose have unfinished business but after tonight, there will be no more ducking and diving by Rose. Lyons throws a roundhouse Pere kick at the camera to end her segment.

– NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade is walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a backstage promo with Tiffany Stratton. She complains about being in tonight’s Battle Royal and says it’s so offensive she has to compete because she’s the only one deserving of a title shot. Stratton goes on and says everyone else can enjoy life under a rock while she wins the Battle Royal and becomes the new NXT Women’s Champion.

– We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade to boos.

Jade takes the mic and says fans just need to shut the hell up and listen. She says last week she stabbed her best friend in the back and honestly she should’ve done it much sooner. Jade goes on about how fans praised her as the new breakout Superstar and the future after her WarGames performance last year. So what did she do… she brought her best friend Roxanne Perez to NXT but from day one, fans were giving Perez more of their attention, she was the new #1 to the fans. Jade says she finally became a champion with her friend at the Great American Bash, they were on top of the world together, but not 30 minutes later, Perez decided she wanted to cash in her Breakout contract for a NXT Women’s Title shot. Jade asks what the hell was Perez thinking… Jade wanted to make these tag titles the best thing in WWE but Perez was suddenly over it. Jade says the fans who were chanting Roxy 2 Belts last week can go to hell.

Jade goes on and says Perez used her, and Perez is a selfish bitch. She says Perez was in her own little world last week when she turned on her. Jade says she was going to become champion but here came Perez, which is why it felt so damn good to hit her with the title. She says Jade looked like a poor little puppy dog, and that was priceless. Jade says Perez isn’t here tonight because she’s not cleared with a broken heart, and there’s no woman that will stop her from winning this Battle Royal. Jade exits the ring and says the NXT Women’s Tag Team Title belt represents nothing but a lie now, and means nothing to her. She says she’s wired just a little bit differently these days. Jade raises the title belt and drops it in a trash can to boos. Jade marches to the back as her music starts back up.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Xyon Quinn. He says good on Cora Jade for what she just did because this is not a “we” kind of business, it’s more of a “me” kind of business. McKenzie says some may disagree. She asks about interfering in Apollo Crews’ loss to Giovanni Vinci last week. Quinn says it was great, wasn’t it? He says Crews was believing he can close his eyes and see into the future, but he didn’t see that coming, did he? Quinn says now next week he will finally get what he wants – Crews vs. Quinn, one-on-one. He says this will be the biggest win of his career. He goes on and says he really didn’t care for Crews, but Crews is impressive, can throw down in the gym, had a major WrestleMania moment, and so on, but he just couldn’t cut it in the big leagues. Quinn says but that’s OK, it’s not Apollo’s fault because not everyone has the X Factor like Quinn does. He says next week the X Factor will be on full display. Quinn puts his shades back on and walks off.

Roderick Strong vs. Damon Kemp

We go back to the ring and out comes Roderick Strong. Strong has requested that the rest of The Diamond Mine stay backstage because he wants this match to be one-on-one. Strong bounces around the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Indi Hartwell is backstage talking about the Battle royal. She says so far flying solo has been everything but a smooth ride, but she guesses growing pains come with the territory. Indi says she’s still searching for what’s missing but regardless of the highs & lows, recent history shows that she made the right choice by going solo because you can’t trust anyone else in the division. Indi says it will be every woman for herself tonight and she will win the Battle Royal to earn the title shot. We go back to the ring and Damon Kemp is wrapping up his entrance. The bell rings and this battle of student and teacher begins. They trade holds and counters in the middle of the ring now. Kemp with a headlock, then a takedown.

Fans do dueling chants now. Kemp mounts some offense and drops a big elbow for a 2 count. Kemp with a big gutwrench suplex, sending Strong to the floor to regroup. Strong catches Kemp in the mid-section as he approaches the ropes. Strong comes back in with a Gutbuster. Strong works Kemp over while he’s down now. Strong with a big chop against the ropes, then a kick to put Kemp down.

Strong with a big chop in the corner. Kemp tries to fight him off but Strong charges in with a knee. Fans rally for Kemp as he resists a suplex. Strong with knee strikes to the gut, then a big suplex for a 1 count. Strong stays on Kemp and grounds him with another submission.

Fans rally again for Kemp. Strong keeps putting Kemp back down. Kemp finally mounts some offense as fans cheer him on. Kemp launches in from the apron with a Spear for a close 2 count. Kemp scoops Strong to his shoulder but Strong slides out and nails a big boot. They both collide with clothesline attempts and go down.

Tony D’Angelo appears on the big screen and distracts Strong. Tony says now that he’s got Strong’s attention… here’s proof that Strong’s diamonds aren’t shining so bright. We see how Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo are beating up on NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers with stomps and steel chair shots. D’Angelo says the only thing forever is Tony D. He walks off with his henchmen, leaving The Creed Brothers down. Kemp is ready to leave the ring and go help The Creed Brothers. Strong takes advantage of the distraction and drops Kemp with a jumping knee for the pin to win.

Winner: Roderick Strong

– After the bell, the music hits as Strong immediately rushes out of the ring and to the back, telling Kemp to let’s go check on The Creed Brothers. Kemp stumbles out of the ring and heads to the back.

– Pretty Deadly is backstage and they have cleaning supplies to wipe the trailer trash off the NXT UK Tag Team Titles. They compliment each other on how good they look, then talk about defeating Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. We then cut to Brooks, Jensen and Fallon Henley in their locker room. They are fired up because they will win their first title defense, and Henley will win the Battle Royal. Fallon reminds them to stay focused and keep their composure. Jensen says hell no after what Pretty Deadly has done. He says they are full of piss and vinegar tonight, and ready to deliver a country ass whipping. Henley and the champs head out and they are fired up

– Back from the break and The Creed Brothers are recovering backstage. Roderick Strong rushes in and yells at them for not being able to hold their own and fight Tony D’Angelo’s family off. Damon Kemp walks in and Strong also yells at him. Strong yells now and tells everyone to listen to him. He says Tony D may have started this but The Diamond Mine will finish it. Strong yells “damn it!” and walks off.

NXT UK Tag Team Titles Match: Pretty Deadly vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

We go back to the ring and out comes Pretty Deadly – Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. They are dressed like some kind of cowboy. Out next are NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs with Fallon Henley. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor now. Fans chant “USA!” before we get the bell. Prince starts off with Jensen after Wilson taunts Jensen. Prince slaps Jensen but this infuriates the champ.

Jensen unloads on Prince now, slamming him in the middle of the ring. Prince blocks a suplex but Jensen tries again. Wilson tags in and breaks the suplex up with a big forearm. Pretty Deadly double teams Jensen now. More back and forth. Prince tags back in for more double teaming.

Briggs tags in next and the champs level the challengers with double shoulders in the middle of the ring. The champs then slide to the floor and deliver double right hands while the challengers are leaning against the ropes on their knees. The champs play to the crowd from ringside for a pop. Briggs and Prince are legal now. Prince leaps off the second rope but Briggs catches him in mid-air for a big slam.

Wilson tags in but Briggs misses it. Briggs fights off a double team and launches Prince to the floor, but Prince lands on Henley and she goes down. Jensen and Brooks rush over to check on Henley while she’s down. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jensen is going at it with Wilson. Prince comes back in and takes over. Wilson tags in for a double suplex on Jensen but he resists. Pretty Deadly slams Jensen over the top rope and Wilson covers for 2. Fans rally now as Wilson beats Jensen around. Prince tags back in and kicks Jensen while Wilson holds him down. Prince grounds Jensen now as fans try to rally again. Jensen struggles with Prince and can’t break free. Wilson tags back in and keeps Jensen near their corner.

Jensen fights up from his knees but Wilson rams him into the corner. Prince tags in and leaps into the corner to splash Jensen while Wilson holds him there. Prince keeps control but can’t pin Jensen. Prince stomps away on Jensen now. Jensen is close to making a tag but Prince cuts him off. Prince misses a big splash in the corner. Wilson tags in but so does Briggs to a big pop.

Briggs runs wild on both challengers, hitting them with big power moves. Briggs slams Prince and splashes him on the mat, then sends him to the floor. Briggs tangles with Wilson now but they both collide with the same idea and go down. Briggs back-slides Wilson for 2. They collide with clotheslines and both go back down. Wilson hands a title belt to Wilson and says something to him. Prince then slides the other belt to Briggs, and notifies the referee.

Jensen comes over and levels Prince with a running big boot. The referee is distracted as Wilson prepares to hit Briggs with the other title belt he was handed by Prince. Henley jumps on the apron and grabs the belt. Wilson battles her for it and the belt is dropped on the mat as Briggs rolls Wilson up from behind. Wilson kicks out as Fallon grabs the belt and takes it out of the ring. Jensen rushes back in and assists Briggs with the High Low finisher on Wilson. Briggs covers for the pin to retain.

Winners: Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

– After the match, Henley and the champs celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. Briggs, Jensen and Henley continue their celebration.

– We go backstage to The Schism – Joe Gacy and The Dyad. Gacy says for the past 10 weeks they have sat under his tree, they have surrendered themselves to his teachings, tore down their egos, and rebuilt themselves as pillars of inclusion and acceptance. Under Gacy’s guidance they will be who they were always meant to be. Gacy says it is time for them to emerge. The hooded man on the left goes to unmask but Gacy says before he does, he needs to understand there is no going back. Do you accept this fate? Yes. Gacy leans the one man back and then leans him back up. The hood is removed and Gacy introduces Jagger Reid, the former James Drake of The Grizzled Young Veterans. Gacy then leans the next man back, and up, and this is Rip Fowler, the former Zack Gibson. Reid says they have found redemption. Fowler says now we can all find joy and finally, truly be recognized. Gacy says these two are the first, but will not be the last to be un-shackled as many more will join them. He says there is plenty of shade under The Schism’s tree. Gacy then welcomes Reid and Fowler home.

– NXT Champion Bron Breakker is walking through the parking lot, with his shoulder taped up. He’s on the hunt for JD McDonagh. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is with Wes Lee. He says he keeps running into road blocks but his vision is now back to 20/20, and he’s not done dancing with Trick Williams, but first he wants to address Grayson Waller. Lee says Waller blames him for not winning the NXT North American Title, but if he was one tenth as good as he says he is, he would’ve never been distracted. Lee goes on and says next week, Waller will only have himself to blame for the L he’s about to take. Lee says this is a two-stop detour – Waller first, Williams second, then he’s back on the path to find himself. He tells McKenzie to be safe, and high-fives her. Lee walks off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Champion Bron Breakker to a big pop.

Bron says he went toe-to-toe with one of the best at Great American Bash, Cameron Grimes, and he tried to stand up to Bron, and Bron respects that. But then there’s JD McDonagh, who attacked him from behind and put him through a table. Bron gets it how there’s everyone trying to get up. He knows who JD is, he’s the UK’s Irish Ace and if JD wanted his attention, he’s got it. Bron says JD will pay for what he did. JD appears on the big screen and taunts Bron, asking how his shoulder is doing. There’s a mannequin of some kind behind JD. JD says Bron is so predictable after Bron lashes out at him.

JD goes on about how he’s been watching Bron from the UK, watching his matches, and the difference is the other opponents have been competing against Bron, and JD is going to dissect him. JD goes on about Bron’s shoulder and how there are so many muscles in the shoulder, which all have to work together for a strong shoulder. JD says Grimes hurt Bron, but JD is going to disable him. JD pulls out a marker and draws on the shoulder of the mannequin, and says he knows exactly how to rip the tendon from the bone. JD mocks Bron and says there’s only so much trauma the human brain can take before it just shuts off. JD knows Bron loves the NXT Title but he has to ask himself if he’s willing to risk his health because one day… Bron interrupts and says one day JD will have to stand in front of him and if he can’t find his balls then, maybe he can take some from the mannequin.

Fans bark for Bron. JD says Bron’s future changed at Great American Bash, he just doesn’t know it yet. JD says the necessary evil has arrived in NXT and until next time they see each other, Bron should mind his shoulder. Bron is fired up now about JD wanting to rip his shoulder off. Bron says he’s going to rip the shoulder off and beat JD with it. Bron exits the ring as his music starts up. Bron slaps hands with fans as he makes his exit with the title in the air.

– Vic and Wade send us to footage of Solo Sikoa walking in the parking lot of the Amway Center in Orlando for last week’s WWE SmackDown. He told one person he was there to just check out the show, and told another person he wasn’t done with Von Wagner. Wagner suddenly attacked and beat Solo down, sending him into a door. Von looks at the camera and says Solo is the street champ, but he just put the street champ on his ass. Wagner walks off, leaving Solo laid out.

– We get a brief teaser vignette for the debut of Axiom. He arrives next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with The Creed Brothers, Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp. The Creed Brothers are furious about Tony D’Angelo and his crew. They say The Diamond Mine is a family and if you attack one, you jump all of us. Strong goes on and stops Kemp from speaking, and has more words for Tony D. Strong says this is the strongest family in NXT, and he will put the four of them up against anyone in the world. As Strong continues, Julius Creed calls for the camera to focus on him again because he’s not done talking. Julius says Tony D has two choices – accept the challenge and The Diamond Mine will beat their asses, or reject the challenge and The Diamond Mine will hunt them down, and still beat their asses. That’s it, your choice. The Diamond Mine walks off.

Axiom vs. Dante Chen

We go back to the ring and out comes Axiom making his debut. The masked Superstar is his own superhero. This is played by the former A-Kid. Dante Chen looks on from the other side of the ring.

The bell rings and they lock up. Axiom with the first takedown. They trade holds and Chen avoids a dropkick as we get a stalemate for a pop. Chen grounds Axiom in a headlock now. Chen turns it around and works on the arm as fans do dueling chants. Axiom counters and takes Chen down by his arm now.

Axiom with a big arm drag out of the corner, then a kick to put Chen down. Axiom goes back to work on the arm. Axiom gets sent to the floor but he lands on his feet and comes right back in, taking Chen down for a 2 count. Chen looks to mount some offense, catching Axiom in a backbreaker for a close 2 count. Chen drops Axiom with a forearm to the lower back. More back and forth between the two. Axiom counters and drops Chen with a tornado DDT as fans do dueling chants.

Axiom with an enziguri after more back & forth offense. Axiom drops Chen and goes to the top, then hits a big crossbody and comes right back up to his feet. Axiom with a leaping kick to the jaw from the corner for the pin to win.

Winner: Axiom

– After the match, Axiom has his arm raised in the middle of the ring as the music hits. Axiom returns to the corner to pose as we go to replays.

– We go backstage to Lash Legend. She rants on tonight’s Battle Royal and says she is the top 1 of the 20, and says this win for her will be easier than two snaps and a clap. Lash addresses Alba Fyre and says she will see her bird-brain in the Battle Royal and whens he tosses Fyre to the floor, she will realize no one messes with Lash Legend.

– Still to come, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will address fans from the barber shop. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Giovanni Vinci walking to his car in the parking lot earlier today. A woman stopped him and asked for a photo. Vinci snapped the photo of himself but she wanted one of the two together. Vinci says absolutely not because everyone wants a photo with him after he took care of Apollo Crews in style last week. The Chase University bus pulls up in front of Vinci’s car. Bodhi Hayward, Thea Hail and the other students walk off, chanting and yelling about Chase U. Bodhi asked Vinci if he was coming to the show to join them in the Chase U student section. Hail touches Vinci’s car and he tells her no fingerprints. The Chase U crew marches into the building while Vinci wants to know who is going to move the bus.

– We go to Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes at the barber shop. They brag about last week’s celebration with the ladies they have. They also talk about having business to take care of, and mention Von Wagner, Solo Sikoa, Apollo Crews and Giovanni Vinci. They say Crews is lucky he’s allowed on Melo’s show. They then take shots at Wes Lee and Grayson Waller. Waller vs. Lee is confirmed for next week, along with Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn.

– Toxic Attraction is backstage with McKenzie, who asks Mandy Rose about tonight’s Battle Royal winner. She names Tatum Paxley and they go to walk off but McKenzie stops her for more comments on why Paxley. Rose says that’s just who came to mind first. She insults McKenzie and Gigi Dolin says tonight’s winner will be the next challenger, or as they like to call them, the next loser. Ivy Nile interrupts and says once she wins, she will put Rose out cold and win the title. Kiana James interrupts and explains how Nile doesn’t have a chance. She comments on the title reign coming to an end when Alba Fyre interrupts with her baseball bat, saying she will be the one to win the title and burn Rose’s Toxic empire to the ground.

#1 Contender’s Battle Royal: Yulisa Leon, Sloane Jacobs, Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley, Tiffany Stratton, Elektra Lopez, Arianna Grace, Valentina Feroz, Kiana James, Wendy Choo, Amari Miller, Fallon Henley, Indi Hartwell, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Ivy Nile, Zoey Stark

We go back to the ring for tonight’s #1 Contender’s 21-Woman Battle Royal. The winner will earn a title shot from NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose at a later date. Out comes Alba Fyre with her baseball bat. She poses as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and the camera man tries to get a word with Cameron Grimes backstage. He’s furious and seething. He snaps and starts screaming about he lost the NXT Title match and then loss to JD McDonagh. Grimes screams to just let him go home. Joe Gacy appears and says he understands how Gacy is feeling, he knows exactly what he’s going through. Grimes repeats it again… I said not now. Grimes exits the building. We go back to the ring and out comes Elektra Lopez. Tony D’Angelo, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo are backstage with Lorenzo now. Tony cuts a heated promo on The Diamond Mine and accepts their challenge. Tony D says next week will be the end of The Diamond Mine. We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. The music hits and out comes Zoey Stark, making her surprise return from an injury after being on the shelf for months. The bell rings and everyone talks trash to each other in the middle of the ring. They gang up on Jade and pressure her to exit the ring.

Jade leaves but Ivy Nile rocks her at ringside. Nile chases her away and Jade runs to the back. Nile returns to the ring. Lopez works on Sloane Jacobs now. Lash Legend works on Wendy Choo. Amari Miller and Arianna Grace go at it. Valentina Feroz fights off Lopez. Yulisa Leon and Fallon Henley go at it. Alba Fyre works on Tiffany Stratton. Tatum Paxley and Ivy eliminate Amari.

Feroz and Nikkita Lyons go at it now. Arianna fights off Fallon and Kiana James, but Indi Hartwell eliminates Arianna off the apron with a big boot as she waves to the crowd with her back turned to the ring. Legend swings Fyre into other competitors. Fyre dumps Legend over the top rope with a counter but they both hit the floor and both are eliminated. Fyre and Legend start brawling at ringside, then continue fighting to the back. Stratton works on Choo now. Choo gets knocked to the floor but she lands on a pillow and keeps her feet in the air. Choo, like Kofi Kingston, makes her back in.

Indi and Tiffany go at it now. Stratton sees Choo come back in and stomps on her while she’s down. Stark fights off Yulisa, then back-drops her over the top rope. Yulisa has been eliminated. Feroz and Stark go at it now. They tumble out to the apron. Stark knocks Feroz off but Yulisa catches her. Stark then kicks her from the apron and they both go down, and Feroz has been eliminated.

Henley and James go at it again. James kicks Henley off the apron, and she has been eliminated. Choo has Stratton on the apron now. Stratton uses Choo’s cup to knock her off to the floor, and Choo has been eliminated. Stratton blows a kiss as we go back to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and we see Toxic Attraction watching from the Toxic Lounge. We see how Sloane was eliminated by James, and Lopez was also eliminated by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Nikkita works on Carter in the corner now, wile Stark works on James. Indi and Stratton go at it. Ivy fights off Chance and Carter now but they counter and eliminate her. Ivy pulls Chance out by her leg and she has also been eliminated. Lyons knocks Carter off the apron and she is also eliminated.

We see Chance and Carter double teaming Nile at ringside now. Paxley launches herself from the ring to the floor to save Nile, but Paxley also eliminated herself. Nile can’t believe it. Indi drops Stratton, then drops Stark, then James. Indi sends Stratton to the apron and charges but Stratton pull the rope down, eliminating her. Indi has been eliminated. It’s own to Stratton, Stark, Lyons and James as fans chant “NXT!” now.

Lyons takes turns on Stratton and James in the corners. She then launches Stark with a big German suplex. Lyons screams out for a pop. Lyons levels Stratton with a big kick as she charges. James attacks Lyons and they go at it but Lyons levels her with a huge kick. Stratton eliminates James, then Lyons, both out of nowhere. It’s down to Stark and Stratton, but Jade is also lurking somewhere in the back. Stark stalks Stratton from behind. She turns around and they go at it. Stratton is sent to the apron but she hangs on. Stark sends her back out but only one foot touches the ground, at least according to the referee.

Stark brings her back in and they trade shots on the apron now. They fight back into the ring and Stratton nails a running dropkick. Stratton hits the cartwheel back elbow in the corner but Stark counters and slams her. Stark sends Stratton to the apron, then knocks her off with a big right hand. Stark starts celebrating but Jade rushes back into the ring out of nowhere. Jade is fired up while waiting for Stark to turn back around. Jade charges but Stark launches her with a big back-drop, sending her over the top rope to the floor for the win.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Zoey Stark

– After the match, the music hits as Stark begins her celebration. We go to replays. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose raises her title from the Toxic Lounge while standing with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Stark talks some trash to Rose and stares up at her. Rose shakes her head at Stark as NXT 2.0 goes off the air.