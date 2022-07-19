Angel welcomes baby daughter

WWE SmackDown Superstar Angel of Los Lotharios is a new father.

Angel took to his Instagram Stories today to reveal that he and his wife, TV host/sportscaster Zaide Lozano, have welcomed their first child together – a baby girl named Dara Dudley Solano. It was indicated that baby Dara was born at 6:45am ET this morning.

Angel and Zaide announced their pregnancy back in January, after learning about it in November. Their January announcement included baby ring gear for what may end up being the 4th generational Garza wrestler.

Garza and Lozano tied the knot back on July 23, 2020. You may remember how Garza proposed to Lozano in the middle of the ring shortly after winning the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Title from Lio Rush on December 11, 2019. Lozano also played the ringside photographer for Garza’s entrance on the April 13, 2020 RAW episode.

Below is a recent video of Garza’s nursery work done for his daughter, along with a recent photo from their maternity shoot: