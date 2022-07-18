WWE surpasses 70 Billion views on Youtube

WWE interim CEO Stephanie McMahon announced today on Twitter that the company’s official Youtube channel has surpassed 70 billion views, only the seventh channel on the platform to ever achieve such a milestone.

Stephanie takes a moment to thank the WWE media team, superstars, and of course…the WWE Universe. She writes:

“@WWE’s official YouTube page has crossed 70 billion views – the seventh channel EVER to reach this milestone! A huge thank you to our Superstars, the @WWEUniverse, and the WWE Media team for creating and delivering premium content to our fans around the world!”

