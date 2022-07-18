WWE purchases rights to new Kurt Angle documentary

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed that WWE has purchased the rights of a documentary which another company has produced.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Angle said that this documentary is more about his personal life and growing up before entering WWE. He acknowledged that WWE did “change it up” a little bit and made it more wrestling-oriented but said that they made a deal with them to air the original documentary on Peacock.

“We made a deal with them that this will air on Peacock next year…my previous documentary…before they actually added more WWE stuff to it,” Angle said, adding that this is a “well-rounded documentary.”

Angle is also part of the A&E Biography series and his episode will air later this month.