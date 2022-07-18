WWE logo erected on new WWE HQ in downtown Stamford

The WWE logo has been erected on the new WWE Headquarters in downtown Stamford, Connecticut. A photo of the building with the logo was snapped by New York Times bestselling author Kevin Sullivan.

Originally announced in 2019 but pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new WWE HQ sits at 677 Washington Boulevard and will house all of WWE’s operations, including its production studios and corporate offices.

WWE is now targeting end of 2022 to move its 700+ workforce to its new home. The 13-story tower will feature other businesses as well, including tobacco giant Philip Morris International.

The building is located in Stamford’s central business district and provides greater access from various means of transportation and floor plans which allow for greater flexibility in workplace.

WWE leased the space for an initial term of approximately 16.5 years with five five-year renewal options thereafter. WWE expects to sell its owned and operated corporate facility at 1241 East Main Street, known as Titan Towers, and exit its leased spaces around the area.