Update on ticket sales for WWE SummerSlam

Jul 18, 2022 - by James Walsh

WWE SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN on Peacock.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 30,383 tickets, and 6,512 are left.

Updated WWE SummerSlam Card
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar – Last Man Standing Match

Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Theory

Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits – Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee

