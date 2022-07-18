Riddle vs. Rollins at WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle is now official for WWE SummerSlam.

Riddle vs. Rollins has been rumored for weeks as the two have worked recent WWE live event bouts against each other.

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card:

Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Special Referee: WWE Hall of Famer & SVP of Live Events Jeff Jarrett.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Rumored to possibly be Paul and AJ Styles vs. Miz and Ciampa.