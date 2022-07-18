Ric Flair reportedly hurt, Flair teases final opponent
The “final opponent” for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is set to be revealed tonight.
Flair took to Twitter to tease that he may be facing a WWE RAW Superstar in his final bout, which is scheduled for the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend.
“On July 31, I’m Coming After One Of Your Own. #WWERaw,” Flair wrote. “And Tonight At 6:05, The Entire World Will Find Out. #RicFlairsLastMatch.”
The opponent is scheduled to be revealed during episode 2 of the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” docuseries, which will premiere on FITE and the ricflairslastmatch.com website.
There’s still no word yet on who Flair will be wrestling, but The Nature Boy is reportedly dealing with a foot injury. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that while Flair is hurt, the injury is not expected to interfere with his final match later this month.
There have been many rumors on potential partners and opponents for Flair’s final match in Nashville during Starrcast V weekend, but this is the first we’ve heard of a WWE Superstar being teased. WWE recently added Flair back to their TV intro, and a special Flair doc was announced by WWE in early June.
You can see Flair’s full tweet below, along with the first part of the docuseries that came out last week.
The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place on Sunday, July 31 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, during Starrcast V weekend. The three-hour event will air live on FITE TV and various bundles are offered for the events of the weekend. Below is the current card for the JCP event:
Ric Flair’s Last Match
Ric Flair vs. TBA
Impact World Title Match
Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)
Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)
Impact Wrestling Match
The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)
MLW Match
Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
AAA Fatal 4 Way
Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix
NJPW Match
Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita
Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match
The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs
Legacy Match
Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton, representing The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express) vs. Brian Pillman, Jr. and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson, representing The Four Horsemen)
If this is true, I can’t see it not being Randy Orton. He’s dealing with a nagging injury, but I don’t see him letting that interfere with his mentors final match. Plus, I doubt WWE would want to use someone currently being featured.
Would be fun to see it be Rollins with the whole “The Man” controversy with Becky Lynch.
Would also be funny to see a broken down Evolution reunion from a 6-man tag stand point, only because it tickles me.
That docuseries is the real deal. Very well done. It’s hard to dig into the life of a legend or someone you respect, a writer, an actor, a wrestler, without it looking as if you’re disrespecting that legend or looking for dirt to hype. These “legends” are as flawed as we are. Flair’s life is far more complex than just the wrestling and it seems as if the producers are doing their best to be honest yet respectful of Flair and tell the story of why he’s doing this “final match”. I’m not going to watch the event, in all honesty, but I’m hoping it goes as well as Flair needs it to go so he can finally turn the page and accept himself as a human being rather than just as the “Nature Boy”. This has been the real struggle for Flair over that last nearly 15 years. Flair deserves to be happy away from the spotlights, ring ropes, canvas, and din of the crowd. Here’s hoping it all goes well and Flair can finally, saddle worn and full of holes, ride off into the sunset. Flair will always be The Man in my book; the greatest single wrestler to ever grace a ring.