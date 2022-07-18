Raw Women’s Championship match announced for SummerSlam

Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is now official for WWE SummerSlam.

Tonight’s RAW saw Belair retain her title over Carmella in the first match of the night. Lynch announced before the bout that she would be challenging the winner at SummerSlam, with the title on the line.

This match is notable as it will be a rematch from SummerSlam 2021, which saw Lynch make her surprise return to defeat Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Title in just 26 seconds.

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card, along with a few related shots from RAW:

Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Special Referee: WWE Hall of Famer & SVP of Live Events Jeff Jarrett.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Rumored to possibly be Paul and AJ Styles vs. Miz and Ciampa.