News for tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida as the road to SummerSlam continues.

Kevin Owens is rumored to return to TV tonight with a new episode of The KO Show. Owens has been off TV for a few weeks now. The Amalie Arena has two dark main events advertised for tonight – Seth Rollins vs. Riddle and Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The arena also has Owens advertised to appear.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Carmella

* Logan Paul appears on MizTV with The Miz