More Vince McMahon hush money stories expected to be published soon

The situation for Vince McMahon is about to get even worse as multiple insiders are reporting that more stories involving alleged inappropriate behavior will be coming out soon.

PWInsider.com reports that the same journalists behind the Wall Street Journal story are working on another big one that will further put McMahon into deeper trouble. The website says that the journalists have been trying to talk to former WWE female wrestlers for their input.

PWInsider also adds that HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel is working on a story on these allegations and are in the process to to get in touch with former female WWE employees to corroborate stories.

McMahon and WWE have so far refused to discuss the allegations apart from issuing a statement after the first hush money story came out. That story landed Vince into an investigation by the WWE Board of Directors.