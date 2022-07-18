Edge at next week’s WWE Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is set to return to the storylines soon.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that The Rated R Superstar is scheduled to be at next Monday’s WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City, which is the SummerSlam go-home show.

There’s no confirmation that WWE has plans for Edge to appear on next week’s RAW broadcast, but WWE has internal plans to bring him to the show. It’s expected that this is where he will resume the feud with The Judgment Day.

As we’ve noted, WWE began airing new mystery teaser vignettes during the recent Money In the Bank event. It was later reported that these vignettes were for Edge. You can see both vignettes below.

Edge has been away from WWE TV since being kicked out of The Judgment Day by Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and their then-new member, Finn Balor, on the June 6 RAW. Edge was stretchered away from the ring after the beatdown that night, and the storyline update from WWE noted that he was taken to a local medical facility with head injuries. Another storyline injury update on Edge was issued during WWE’s The Bump later that week, noting that Edge suffered a non-displaced orbital floor fracture, which was found when he underwent orbital CT scans at a medical facility.

There was no timeframe for Edge’s return to action from the storyline injuries, but it was reported that plans called for him to be a babyface when he did return. It was reported shortly after the angle with The Judgment Day how Edge was against the change in plans for the group.

There’s no word yet on if Edge will wrestle Balor or Priest at SummerSlam, but we will keep you updated.