Charlotte Flair celebrates anniversary of her NXT debut

Charlotte Flair celebrated the ninth anniversary of her WWE NXT in-ring debut, which took place on July 17, 2013 against Bayley. She commented on the milestone on Twitter, which you can see below.

Charlotte is currently taking some time off from WWE after losing the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash last May.