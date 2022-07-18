Angle goes into detail about Jason Jordan’s career-ending injury

During his podcast, Kurt Angle talked about his storyline son Jason Jordan’s career-ending injury. Angle discussed Jordan’s minimally invasive neck surgery…

“What happens is your vertebrae, you have discs in between each vertebrae. When you injure your neck, the disc slides. What happens is it slides to the side. So it’s sticking out of the vertebrae. You have nerves that come out of the vertebrae, and those get blocked by the disc. Then you can’t feel your arm and you don’t have motor skills with one arm or both arms depending if they slide both ways. So usually, it’s just one way. You can’t feel one arm and you can’t use one arm. That’s what Jason was having trouble with. His disc sled and blocked the nerves to his arm.”

“You know what’s crazy he has problems to this day. his motor skills, his hands are on and off all the time. He just can never get right. I’m not sure why that’s occurring with him because with me at least I got relief at times. With him, he’s never gotten relief. He has been really struggling with it for years.”

(quotes source: SEScoops.com)