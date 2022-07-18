AEW’s AQA steps away from professional wrestling

25-year-old AEW star AQA, real name Angela Arnold, wrote on Twitter that she is leaving the world of professional wrestling and thanked AEW for signing her.

It was in February of this year that Tony Khan announced that AQA got signed to a deal after she wrestled Jade Cargill for the TBS title. “She’s a shooting star, and now @_AQA10 is All Elite,” Khan wrote at the time.

AQA thanked her fans, promoters, and opponents who over the past few years thought her everything she knows about the business.

“At this time, I have decided to step away from professional wrestling for the immediate future. For the past few years, both mentally and physically, I have not been in a great place with wrestling, and silly me, I kept pushing through because I didn’t want to be seen as weak, but it only sucked the fun out of every opportunity I had,” she wrote in a statement. “I hope during this time I’ll be able to reflect deeply and see what path is best for me. Thank you AEW for granting me this time.”

Prior to joining AEW, AQA wrestled in NXT under the name of Zayda Ramier. She was released from WWE in November of last year.

Arnold was trained by Booker T at his pro wrestling school and often appeared on the Reality of Wrestling television shows. She also had a few matches with Impact Wrestling over the years.