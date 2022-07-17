Two former NXT stars appear at AEW Dark tapings

Two former NXT stars made an appearance during the AEW Dark tapings held yesterday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Parker Bordeaux, who wrestled in NXT as Harland, made his AEW debut during the tapings. Bordeaux had some big potential and had Paul Heyman as one of his biggest supporters in WWE. But that did not work out as he got cut in February of this year, just four months after debuting on NXT with Joe Gacy.

Also returning to AEW was Cole Karter, who up until a few months ago was known as Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan in NXT. He was released from WWE due to some violation just a couple of months after he was signed and put on TV with Tony D’Angelo.

Karter had wrestled before several times for AEW during Dark tapings.