The Rock calls a current WWE star “the total package”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently did an interview with ET.com and here are the highlights…

Montez Ford: “I love that guy. I love his energy. I love his charisma. I love his work ethic. In the world of pro wrestling, there’s nothing like the world of pro wrestling. It’s very unique, it’s also a business; professional wrestling, WWE, it’s in my blood. It’s my passion, I love it. A guy like him, he’s worked his butt off, and by the way, they all do..but him, in particular, he’s got great athleticism, he’s the total package.”

His daughter Simone Johnson/Ava Raine getting into wrestling: “She’s made history, very proud of her. She is fiercely independent, it’s very important for her to make her own way, blaze her own trail, blaze her own path. She doesn’t come to me looking for a lot, which I respect. I’m here watching and supporting.”

Possibly having another match: “Of course, yeah, always open to that. For sure.”

