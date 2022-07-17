Ric Flair’s last match opponent(s) to be revealed tomorrow

Ric Flair’s opponent, or opponents, for his last match will be revealed tomorrow at 6:05PM ET.

Flair, who is lacing up his wrestling boots one more time on July 31, will headline a card that currently has eight matches. Wrestlers from Impact Wrestling, NJPW, AAA, MLW, and others will be part of this card which takes place at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee as part of Starrcast V.

But who will be facing The Nature Boy? That question has remained unanswered and the rumors are that it will be a six-man tag team match rather than a simple one-on-one match.

The show is only 14 days away and the two-time WWE Hall of Famer has been training everyday for this one final match.

Tickets for the event remain available starting from $39 at ricflairslastmatch.com.