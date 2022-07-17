Notes on Tessa Blanchard, Santana, and Daffney

Jul 17, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

——

——

The wrestling community lost Daffney on September 1, 2021.

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Giulia

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal