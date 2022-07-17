Notes on Tessa Blanchard, Santana, and Daffney

Instagram Photo of Tessa Blanchard, at the start of her match with friend and protégé @MirandaAlize_ from tonight at Hurricane Pro Wrestling This was Tessa's first pro wrestling match in 2 years, since wrestling Kylie Rae at Warrior Wrestling in 2020 pic.twitter.com/PiFdvKUhUz — Fuck Cancel Culture (@chainer2111) July 17, 2022

Tonight at Hurricane Pro Wrestling, Tessa Blanchard finally returns to the ring. She'll go one on one with her Protégé and good friend @MirandaAlize_ This will be Tessa's pro wrestling match in 2 years. Last time she wrestled was vs Kylie Rae at Warrior Wrestling in 2020 pic.twitter.com/5F7a71pLrl — Fuck Cancel Culture (@chainer2111) July 16, 2022

Tonight Santana announced that he was relinquishing the LAWE World Championship due to the injury suffered at Blood & Guts. Santana won that title on May 21st in Puerto Rico. His first major singles championship.#LAWESummerfest #AEW pic.twitter.com/Hzqu5UOV8G — (@WrestlingCovers) July 17, 2022

I’ll speak soon. — Mike SANTANA (@Santana_Proud) July 17, 2022

Happy Birthday Daff I love you. You made this world a better place. You sweet soul. We miss you#iscreamday #daffanatics pic.twitter.com/Obb0QxjaPd — Nikki A.S.H (@WWENikkiASH) July 17, 2022

Happy Heavenly Birthday to the Scream Queen, Daffney. She would have turned 47 Years Old today.

.#WCW #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/EEvpuidJAG — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) July 17, 2022

Happy Birthday Daff. There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t miss you. Everyone do something for others today in honor of my best friend. Let’s all scream for DAFFNEY! #IScreamDay #Daffney #BiPolarAwareness #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/s73cVGumLF — Kimber Lee ⓥ (@Kimber_Lee90) July 17, 2022

The wrestling community lost Daffney on September 1, 2021.

