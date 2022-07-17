Notes on Raquel Rodriguez and Dirty Dango

– WWE/NWA Star Dirty Dango fka FANDANGO is New Immortal Championship Wrestling (New York) Heavyweight Champion.

NGW Champion Matt Cross vs Dirty Dango at Uncivil War 7! Dango DEMANDED it and has been granted this match under 1 condition:

If he doesn’t leave as champion, he will NEVER return to NGW! Will this be his last match in NGW? July 24th in Knoxville! 🎟:https://t.co/WhXJqwZ8jD pic.twitter.com/EREs6gj6Ye — NGW: Tennessee (@NextGenTN) July 16, 2022

– Raquel Rodriguez got a new entrance theme during her dark match on last week’s WWE Smackdown. Rodriguez defeated Sonya Deville in the match before Friday’s episode and as you can see below, Rodriguez came out to a new theme song.

Rodriguez’s last on-screen match came at WWE Money in the Bank on July 2nd, where she competed for the women’s MITB briefcase that was won by LIv Morgan on the way to Morgan’s Smackdown Women’s Championship win.