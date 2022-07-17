Natalya says the first person she called when her father passed away was Vince McMahon

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE Superstar Natalya discussed the passing of her father, late WWE Hall of Famer Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart. She revealed that Vince McMahon was the first person she called after her father passed away in August 2018. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Natalya on calling Vince McMahon after her father passed away:

“The very first person I called when my dad passed away was Vince McMahon. I was supposed to do a show that night, and I said to Vince, I said, ‘I’m so sorry, I can’t do the show. My dad just died.’ And Vince was just like, so wonderful. He really made sure that I always felt like I had a person to turn to, especially him, way outside of work.”

On how she was always able to turn to McMahon:

“You know, I was always able to turn to him for that, and then four days later, after my dad’s funeral, Vince wanted me to like, be there with Ronda. So, the day after I buried my dad, I made sure to be there for Ronda at SummerSlam because I really wanted to be there for her, and like, Vince knew that would help get my mind off of things.”

Jim Neidhart was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of The Hart Foundation in the Class of 2019 inductees.