More on Michael Elgin’s arrest in Japan

Michael Elgin (real name Aaron Frobel) was scheduled to wrestle for Pro Wrestling NOAH in Shizuoka last Sunday (July 10). He’s been on tour with the company, and at the time held the GHC Tag titles with Masa Kitamiya. Before the show however, NOAH announced he was “absent” and changed the card. They also pulled him from an event (July 16) in Budokan Hall, and vacated the titles.

Elgin’s absences are due to his being arrested in Japan last weekend: Sources confirmed that Elgin was arrested for stealing protein powder, and that he is currently still in jail.

Elgin is allegedly facing up to five years in prison.

A veteran who’s had runs in Ring of Honor, New Japan & Impact, Elgin has only worked sporadically since being accused by multiple people of inappropriate sexual behavior during the #SpeakingOut movement in 2020. He was arrested in the U.S. last year for violating a protective order filed by his ex-wife, who also alleged she’d been abused by the wrestler.