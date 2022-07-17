More mainstream media stories regarding Vince McMahon allegations in the works

PWInsider reports that several mainstream media outlets are working on stories about the recent allegations against Vince McMahon. McMahon has been accused of paying millions in hush money to multiple women to cover up misconduct and infidelity. This includes a former talent who was allegedly coerced into a sexual act and then demoted when she didn’t want to do it again.

One of the outlets looking into the claims is HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, who is preparing a possible story. They have been trying to reach former female employees of WWE. Reporters for the Wall Street Journal are working on another story that will be available in the next few weeks and have also been trying to contact former female WWE wrestlers.

Variety ran a story on the allegations and their potential impact on Nick Khan’s financial goals for WWE, especially with media deals coming due in the next few years with FOX, NBC and Hulu, as well a possible deals with Netflix and Disney.