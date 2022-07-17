Killer Kross comments on a conversation he had with Tony Khan

Former WWE star Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) was reportedly being considered for the role of Wardlow’s opponent on the May 4th 2022 edition of Dynamite that ended up going to William Morrissey instead.

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Kross brought up a conversation he had with AEW President Tony Khan…

“We had a great conversation and we talked for a while. The way he comes off as enthusiastically as he is in interviews, he’s really like that. He was a ball of energy on the phone and I thought that was really cool. I thought that was refreshing because if you talk to most people you work for in a major wrestling company, they’ve been doing this for 30-plus years. You have to imagine they love this, but if you do anything for more than 30 years, you get a little tired of it. Let’s be honest. Even if it’s the job you always wanted, it’s human nature to get tired of it.

So it’s refreshing to talk to somebody who is really, really passionate about what they’re involved with. It’s contagious. I can see how a lot of people that I know work for the company really, really thrive off that. Especially if they’ve worked in other places. They know what I’m talking about. So to have a boss who’s enthusiastic about the ideas that he wants to execute makes you feel good about it. I’m always open for communication with any major company.”

