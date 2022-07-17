Jeff Hardy ordered to attend arraignment in August

PWInsider reports that on Friday, Jeff Hardy was ordered via mail to appear for arraignment next month for his DUI charges. This is in spite of the fact that when he entered a written plea of not guilty on June 28, he waited his arraignment. It will happen on August 2 at 2:30 at Volusia County Court.

The plea read: “<>Defendant, Jeffrey Nero Hardy, pursuant to rules 3.160(a), Florida Rules of Criminal Procedure, waives arraignment by filing this written plea of not guilty. Albritton v. White, 948 So. 2d 852, 854 (Fla. 2d DCA 2007). Defendant further waives the right to be present at all pretrial conferences.”

Hardy is facing charges of Driving While License Canceled/ Suspended/ Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years from an incident that took place last month. He has been suspended by AEW and according to Tony Khan, is getting treatment.