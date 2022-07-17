Issues between Kota Ibushi & NJPW have reportedly calmed down

Kota Ibushi’s issues with New Japan Pro Wrestling have been well documented, as the NJPW star has criticized the company and was fined as a result. One of his issues, among several others, was that he was advertised for the New Japan Cup even though they knew he wasn’t going to be able to wrestle.

He also recently tweeted that his shoulder injury is getting worse. He has been out of action since October and he will probably need surgery, which he’s tried to avoid.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the issues with Ibushi and NJPW have calmed down, although Ibushi has said that things are not fully settled.

Ibushi currently feels he has to take care of his mother, but wants to return to wrestling and martial arts training eventually. He’s also discussed opening a dojo in his hometown to train others.